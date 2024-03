March 20, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of the Puducherry Mahila Congress on Wednesday submitted mail petitions to the Chief Minister and Home Minister in Puducherry seeking swift punishment for the culprits in the sexual assault and murder of a minor girl.

The protest alleging delay in prosecuting the case was led by Mahila Congress president Breme Panjagandhi and vice president Vijayakumari.

