Magisterial inquiry ordered into fire at pharma company in Puducherry

November 07, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into all aspects of the fire that broke out at a pharma company, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Kalapet, on the night of November 4, 2023 that caused burn injuries to 14 workers.

According to a source, the government has directed the Puducherry District Magistrate to look into various aspects, including violations, if any, of laws, rules, lease and license conditions and other stipulations on the part of factory unit where the fire tragedy occurred. The magistrate will complete the inquiry and submit a report along with recommendations, within seven days.

The terms and references for the probe include identification of departments/agencies responsible for allotting, setting up, permitting and monitoring various aspects of the operation and maintenance of the factory units. The probe will also cover fixing responsibility on the officials concerned for lapses if any, the source said.

The inquiry will also look into adequacy of fire safety measures and disaster preparedness on the part of the company management.

Injured still in hospital

Sources said all the 11 injured workers who were taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, are still being treated as in-patients for burn injuries at the hospital. The condition of three persons is said to be critical.

Questions are now being raised within the government about why the victims were taken to Chennai. “Almost three hours were lost in travel during the first critical period after the injuries were sustained. The patients could have been admitted to JIPMER and then transferred later, if required. It is not clear who gave the direction to take all the injured patients to Chennai directly from the accident site. The issue was discussed at a high-level government meeting held two days ago. Several questions are being raised about this,” said a government doctor.

Congress demands closure of unit

In a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had earlier called for a thorough investigation into the fire, MP and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief V. Vaithilingam demanded the closure of the hazardous pharma unit.

The accident at the factory had caused fear in the minds of the people, he pointed out. When the factory was first established, there were not many inhabitants in the area, the memorandum said. “Now, in and around the factory there are the fishermen’s tsunami quarters, a Central jail and several educational institutions. Several residential colonies have also come up in the area. In the present scenario, the party requests the Lt Governor to intervene and close this hazardous unit existing in the village,” Mr Vaithilingam said.