Maduraiveeran Koil Street residents stage protest seeking better amenities

The residents staged a protest near Hotel Annanda Inn to protest the delay on the part of government to allot proper houses to them

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 19, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Maduraiveeran Koil Street staging a protest seeking proper housing in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

People residing on Maduraiveeran Koil Street on Wednesday staged a protest to draw attention to their poor living conditions.

Under the banner of Communist Party of India (Marxist), the residents staged a protest near Annanda Inn, which is next to their dwelling units, to protest the delay on the part of the government in providing proper housing for them. Around 40 families have been living in makeshift structures there for years without basic amenities such as toilets, said CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam.

He said people are facing serious health problems as they live in small structures made of aluminium sheets. Women and the elderly were put to hardship due to the lack of toilets in the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by Mr. Rajangam, the residents submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking proper housing facility. They wanted the government to construct new tenements with all basic amenities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry
housing and urban planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app