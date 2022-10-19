Maduraiveeran Koil Street residents stage protest seeking better amenities

Residents of Maduraiveeran Koil Street staging a protest seeking proper housing in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

People residing on Maduraiveeran Koil Street on Wednesday staged a protest to draw attention to their poor living conditions.

Under the banner of Communist Party of India (Marxist), the residents staged a protest near Annanda Inn, which is next to their dwelling units, to protest the delay on the part of the government in providing proper housing for them. Around 40 families have been living in makeshift structures there for years without basic amenities such as toilets, said CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam.

He said people are facing serious health problems as they live in small structures made of aluminium sheets. Women and the elderly were put to hardship due to the lack of toilets in the area.

Led by Mr. Rajangam, the residents submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking proper housing facility. They wanted the government to construct new tenements with all basic amenities.