Maducarai school to be upgraded to a model degree college at a cost of ₹15 crore

The government will upgrade 11 colleges in the Union Territory with financial assistance from the Union government at a cost of ₹5 crore each.

According to the Budget proposals for 2024-25, the existing Government Higher Secondary School in Maducarai, Puducherry, would be converted into a Model Degree College at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore during 2024-25.

As per the norms of CBSE, fire safety equipment will be installed in 126 government schools. The Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Resource Centre will be established in all primary schools having pre-primary sections. A new modernised central kitchen will be established in Karaikal and Mahe regions.

The scheme to award cash incentive to toppers at regional level and to students scoring centum in Class X and Class XII in government schools in all the four regions of the Union Territory will be introduced during the fiscal. The regional-level topper will be awarded a cash prize of ₹20,000, while ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 will be given to second and third rank holders and the subject-level centum scorers will be awarded ₹5,000 each.

To increase the pass percentage of government school students in NEET, the government will extend NEET coaching classes to Class XI students too. In order to accommodate more rural students, two centres will be arranged in rural areas, in addition to the two centres functioning in urban areas. An amount of ₹952.51 crore has been allocated for the School Education sector.

Under the 10% reservation in government quota seats in medical colleges to students who had studied in government schools from Class I to XII and passed the NEET, 20 students have benefitted so far.

With the funds of ₹32.12 crore allocated for Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, an artificial turf hockey field will be laid at a cost of ₹1 crore, at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Puducherry. A multipurpose indoor sports facility at Thirumalairayanpattinam, Karaikal, under CSR fund, will be completed this year at a cost of ₹1 crore.

