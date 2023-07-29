HamberMenu
Madras High Court directs government to enforce ban on sale of fish in commercial areas surrounding Goubert Market

The Collector had directed the wholesale dealers to shift their business operations to the new market on ECR

July 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has directed the government to strictly enforce the order issued by the District Collector banning the auction of fish in the busy commercial areas of Goubert Market in Puducherry.

Based on an earlier direction of the High Court, the District Collector had on September 27, last year, banned auction of fish by wholesale dealers on the roads surrounding Goubert Market. The Collector had directed the wholesale dealers to shift their business operations to the new market constructed on ECR.

Issuing the order under section 133 Cr.P.C, the Collector had said that auctioning and sale of fish by wholesale dealers should be carried out only in the Modern Hygienic Market on ECR.

However, the order issued by the District Collector was not enforced till now. Hence, petitioners in the case again approached the Court. The Court on July 19 again directed the government to strictly enforce the order issued by the District Collector within eight weeks.

The Court said the fish trade should be done at the new market on ECR. The Court also directed the police to provide adequate protection. “When implementing this order, there is bound to be some resistance and that cannot be a ground for the police not to strictly implement the order passed by the District Collector,” the Court in its July 19 order said.

