M.A.S. Subramanian re-appointed Puducherry MNM president

M.A.S. Subramanian has been re-appointed as the president of the Puducherry unit of Makkal Needhi Maiam. The announcement was made by MNM founder, Kamal Hassan through a video conference with party workers here on Monday.

Mr. Subramanian, a doctor by profession, is a two-time legislator. He was also the party candidate for the last Lok Sabha polls from the Union Territory.

Mr. Subramanian told The Hindu the party has also appointed R. Thangavelou, a long-time associate of Mr. Hassan, as deputy leader. The party also constituted a 15-member executive committee and appointed three general secretaries and 11 State secretaries. Leaders for various wings of MNM were also appointed, he said.

The party would soon start preparations for next year's Assembly elections, he said.