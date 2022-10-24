Lt. Governor’s action of revoking PTU Registrar’s suspension questioned

The BJP-AINRC coalition should issue a clarification so that all doubts and misapprehensions will disappear from the minds of people, says CPI(M)

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 24, 2022 00:25 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has questioned the “urgency” shown by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in revoking the order of suspension issued by the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry Technological University (PTU) against Registrar G. Sivaradje for alleged abuse of position and financial misappropriation.

In a statement, R. Rajangam, secretary of the Puducherry unit of the CPI(M), said the revocation of the order within hours had given rise to several questions and one would like to know what link the Lt. Governor and the suspended officer was having.

“The BJP-AINRC coalition should clarify the situation so that all doubts and misapprehensions would disappear from the minds of people. The fact that the Lt. Governor has no faith in democracy is exposed by her activities recently. The Lt. Governor should immediately resign since she has been acting in contravention of democratic principles,” Mr. Rajangam said.

The Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers’ Association also questioned the intervention of the Lt. Governor, especially when the official himself did not make any plea.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Association said the file relating to the constitution of a committee for career advancement of the faculty of the Pondicherry Technological University was sent to the Lt. Governor. But it was in cold storage for the last four weeks. But Ms. Soundararajan acted in lightning speed to get the suspension order cancelled, it said.

