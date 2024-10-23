ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Governor urges industry associations to set up SC/ST cell to assist socially marginalised sections to start ventures

Published - October 23, 2024 07:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan inaugurating the Puducherry SC/ST Economic Liberty Conference organised by Adi Dravidar Confederation of Trade & Industrial Vision in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan has urged industry bodies to set up a separate wing for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in their organisation to assist the members from socially marginalised sections to become successful entrepreneurs.

“Organisations such as Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry should set up a separate cell within their organisation to encourage members of SC/ST community to take up entrepreneurship. The members from socially deprived segments of the society have made gains in the field of education and even in politics. But entrepreneurs from the socially deprived sections are very less. We need to think why it has happened,” he said addressing a programme organised by the Adi Dravidar Confederation of Trade and Industrial Vision here on Wednesday.

Calling for an introspection on the part of everyone to analyse the reason for SC/ST community members from not becoming successful entrepreneurs, the Lt Governor said entrepreneurship will help in the economic upliftment of the community. “There is a need for inclusive development. Only when there is development of all sections, there will be overall growth,” Mr Kailashnathan said.

He also stressed on the need for women members of SC community to come forward to start ventures. “There are several government schemes to support members of SC community to start ventures. The community members should come forward to avail the opportunities given by the government. We can only handhold you,” the Lt Governor said. He urged the members to utilise initiatives such as Startup and Standup India schemes for starting business ventures.

