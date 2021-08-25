Lt. Governor to address Budget session in Tamil

PUDUCHERRY

25 August 2021 00:10 IST

This is an unprecedented and historic moment, she says

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that it would be a rare privilege to be delivering her customary address on the opening day of the NDA government’s first Budget session on Thursday in Tamil.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme at the Primary Health Centre in Muthialpet, Ms. Soundararajan said though the Tamil language had always echoed in the Assembly, it would be a historic occasion in the annals of the legislature for the Lt. Governor to be addressing the Budget session in Tamil.

“I am extremely happy and privileged at this opportunity to present customary address in the Assembly on August 26 in Tamil, especially after taking the oath of office and administering the oath to others in the mother tongue. This is certainly an unprecedented and historic moment in the annals of the Legislative Assembly,” she said.

Ms. Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, said she would go to Telangana on Wednesday morning to attend to some important tasks and return in the evening for the Assembly session.

She said the Centre had given approval for the Puducherry budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 and added that it would have a bigger allocation of funds than ever before. During her recent meetings in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had assured her that a host of development projects would be rolled out for the Union Territory.

Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister were all praise for the performance of Puducherry, especially on the vaccination front, she said.

The Lt. Governor said so far 7.85 lakh people in the Union Territory had been inoculated and they included 6.18 lakh people who received the first dose against the pandemic and 1.67 lakh completed second dose.

The total population of the Union Territory is around 14 lakh and an estimated 10 lakh are eligible to get vaccinated. “We have covered 60% of the people so far under vaccination programme,” she said.

Though the Union Territory had set a target of 100% vaccination by August 15, it could not be achieved due to various factors such as lingering vaccine hesitancy. “It is notable that no one had to wait for vaccination due to shortage of vaccines,” she said.

The Lt. Governor pointed out that vaccination by adults and senior citizens would benefit not only them but also young children. Puducherry was already geared up to face a possible third wave of the pandemic projected by experts to begin around October, she added.

She appealed to everyone who had not yet taken the vaccine to do so. Staff in schools had been instructed to get vaccinated ahead of September 1 when the institutions reopened. “The reason why the reopening of schools was aligned with the decision in Tamil Nadu was because the Union Territory followed the State Board in that State,” Ms. Soundararajan said.