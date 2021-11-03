Lt. Governor thanks J&K administration

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the CRPF for their timely intervention in rescuing 12 truckers from Tamil Nadu who were stranded on the Jammu-Ladakh Highway for several days amid heavy snowfall in the Union Territory.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, following reports of the truckers being stranded due to snowfall, Ms. Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, got in touch with the office of the J&K Lt. Governor through the Hyderabad Raj Bhavan and sought assistance in the rescue and rehabilitation of the truckers.

The stranded persons were located and shifted to a temporary shelter by a CRPF team.