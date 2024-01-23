GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Rama temple in Bahour

January 23, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday offered prayers at the Kothandaramar temple in Bahour ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Ms. Soundararajan, who was accorded a welcome with a “purnakumbh”, later engaged in cleaning the temple premises, the Raj Nivas said.

Later, at a function organised at Raj Nivas, she launched a devotional video song sung by Mahanaya, a school student from Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on Lord Rama, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma was present during the programme held at the Lieutenant Governor’s House. The Lieutenant Governor praised the student Mahanaya who rendered the song.

The Lt. Governor left for Hyderabad in the evening

