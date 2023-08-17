Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is only interested in pleasing PM, Home Minister, not in serving people: Puducherry Congress

August 17, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Thursday, stepped up its attack on Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleging that she was only interested in pleasing her “political masters” and not serving the people of Puducherry.

Addressing a joint press conference, PCC chief V. Vaithilingam and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said Ms. Soundararajan was only interested in pleasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Lt Governor usually comments on everything, but has failed to speak on the violence against women in Manipur. The Lt Governor has not uttered a [single] word, even though the crime was against women. She is only interested in pleasing the PM and HM,” the PCC chief alleged.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that though Ms. Soundararajan is also the Governor of Telangana and only holds additional charge of Puducherry as Lt Governor, she was in Puducherry, and was commenting on the political developments in Tamil Nadu. “She has no business to comment on political issues while holding a Constitutional post,” he said.

NEET controversy

The former Puducherry CM alleged that the Lt Governor had uttered “a serious lie” by stating that students from economically poor backgrounds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have fared well in the NEET.

According to him, Tamil Nadu Governor R. N Ravi was trying to play with the future of students in Tamil Nadu on the NEET issue. Mr. Ravi and Ms. Soundararajan are “puppets” in the hands of Mr. Modi, he claimed.

Mr. Vaithilingam and Mr. Narayanasamy also attacked Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for his failures. The PCC chief said the government headed by Mr. Rangasamy has failed to take up issues concerning the development of the Union Territory with the Central government, even though it was in alliance with the BJP.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Chief Minister was announcing schemes without allocating adequate funds. “When he cannot implement schemes without allocating funds, he will blame the officials. It is complete mess in the UT, with the Lt Governor and Speaker R. Selvam acting as super Chief Ministers,” he alleged.

Mr. Narayanasamy also flayed the Prime Minister for renaming the Nehru Museum in Delhi. His efforts to erase the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will not succeed, he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan, who was also present, said the PCC has lined up several events to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20. Several leaders from Yanam are expected to join the Congress on August 20, 2023, he added.