Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates the Siddha exhibition

January 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the events organised by the Ministry of Ayush.

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated an exhibition in connection with Siddha Day celebrations on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A rally and exhibition at the Gandhi Thidal on Sunday marked the sixth Siddha Day celebrations to honour the birth anniversary of Siddhar Agathiyar who is considered the father of Siddha medicine.

The Lt. Governor also visited the stalls at the exhibition venue.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, R. Sreedharan, Director Puducherry AYUSH Hospital and S. Indira, Head of Siddha Medical Department were also present.

