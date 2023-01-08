HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates the Siddha exhibition

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the events organised by the Ministry of Ayush.

January 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated an exhibition in connection with Siddha Day celebrations on Sunday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated an exhibition in connection with Siddha Day celebrations on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A rally and exhibition at the Gandhi Thidal on Sunday marked the sixth Siddha Day celebrations to honour the birth anniversary of Siddhar Agathiyar who is considered the father of Siddha medicine.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the events organised by the Ministry of Ayush.

The Lt. Governor also visited the stalls at the exhibition venue.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, R. Sreedharan, Director Puducherry AYUSH Hospital and S. Indira, Head of Siddha Medical Department were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.