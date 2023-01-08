Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates the Siddha exhibition

January 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A rally and exhibition at the Gandhi Thidal on Sunday marked the sixth Siddha Day celebrations to honour the birth anniversary of Siddhar Agathiyar who is considered the father of Siddha medicine.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the events organised by the Ministry of Ayush.

The Lt. Governor also visited the stalls at the exhibition venue.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, R. Sreedharan, Director Puducherry AYUSH Hospital and S. Indira, Head of Siddha Medical Department were also present.