Lt. Governor sanctions ₹6.5 crore grant for Puducherry’s COVID-19 response

PUDUCHERRY

31 July 2021 00:36 IST

Health centres to come up under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sanctioned grant-in-aid to the tune of ₹6.5 crore under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Preparedness Package to the Pondicherry State Health Society for the year 2021-22.

A press note from Raj Nivas said the aid would go towards supporting prevention and preparedness, procurement of essential medical equipment, consumables and drugs, and the strengthening of surveillance activities, including setting up of laboratories and bio-security preparedness.

For effective implementation of integrated services, approval has been accorded to the proposal of the Health Department for execution of an inter-departmental agreement between the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy and the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services to operate health and wellness centres under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Other important files cleared by the Lt. Governor related to the issuance of administrative approval for the construction of two Scheduled Caste Girls’ Hostels at Bahour and Karaiyambuthur revenue villages, on a total estimated cost of ₹10.96 crore, under the Centrally-sponsored scheme, Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana.

Approval has been given to host a range of e-services in the public domain to enable residents to download certified digitised settlement extracts, field measurement book sketches and patta copies. Sanction was also accorded for the collection of ₹50 for the issue of digitally signed copies of these documents on the website nilamagal.py.gov.in

Ms. Soundararajan has cleared a proposal of the Health Department to fill vacant postgraduate seats, under the NRI quota in the Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science, after two rounds of counselling based on NEET ranks.

The fee structure of management quota seats applicable in private dental colleges of Puducherry would be followed, the press note said.