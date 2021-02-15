Lt. Governor sanctions ₹13 crore for conduct of Assembly elections

Compensating staff: A sum of ₹40 crore has been approved as grant-in-aid to the Health Department for employee salaries.

PUDUCHERRY

15 February 2021 02:17 IST

Kiran Bedi clears 48 files for various schemes and measures in Puducherry

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has sanctioned ₹13 crore towards various expenditure for the conduct of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory in a couple of months.

The expenditure sanction among a set of 48 files cleared by the office of the Lt. Governor.

Expenditure sanction to the tune of ₹14.16 lakh was also accorded towards procurement of power packs and paper thermal for the conduct of the elections from a Bengaluru-based company.

Advertising

Advertising

Sanction for ₹12 lakh expenditure towards purchase of briefcase, travel bags and other resources for use in the Budget session of 2020 was accorded with observation to follow austerity in future.

Institutions renamed

The Lt. Governor cleared the proposal to name the newly started government engineering college in Yanam as the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Government Engineering College.

Other important decisions included the approval constitution of a District Legal Services Authority for Karaikal. The eighth instalment of ₹2.33 crore as central share has been sanctioned to the Samagra Siksha Union Territory of Puducherry Mission Authority for the implementation of elementary/secondary/teacher education.

A sum of ₹40 crore has been approved as grant-in-aid to the Health Department and associated institutions for disbursal of third quarter salaries, ₹51 lakh as grant-in-aid for the salaries of the District Rural Development Agency staff and ₹61.94 lakh for the payment of salaries to staff of the Pondicherry Society for the Care of the Aged.

The government primary school (GPR) in Madukkarai has been renamed as M.R. Suburayam GPS and the government girls higher secondary school (GGHSS) as Venkata Subba Reddiar GGHSS, while the government girls higher secondary school in Kadirgamam has been named after Kavi V. Narayanasamy.