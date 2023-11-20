Lt. Governor rolls out outreach campaign for central flagship schemes

November 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday flagged off campaign vehicles of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a national outreach initiative to disseminate information on various Central flagship schemes.

Listing out various welfare measures rolled out by the Union Government on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan stressed the positive outcomes that are possible if the Centre and State work in tandem.

The Puducherry government is in lockstep with the NDA government at the Centre in implementing schemes for the marginalised sections ranging from health insurance cover to tribal welfare, she said.

The Lt. Governor noted that large turnout of members of the SC/ST and other disadvantaged communities at events to launch targeted welfare schemes was as much a testament to their increasing empowerment as the success of various targeted initiatives implemented by the government.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, S. Ramesh, MLA, Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary ,and E. Vallavan, District Collector were among those who participated at the event held at Ariyankuppam commune panchayat.