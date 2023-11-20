HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt. Governor rolls out outreach campaign for central flagship schemes

The Puducherry government is in lockstep with the NDA government at the Centre in implementing schemes for the marginalised sections ranging from health insurance cover to tribal welfare

November 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the launch of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra outreach campaign.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the launch of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra outreach campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday flagged off campaign vehicles of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a national outreach initiative to disseminate information on various Central flagship schemes.

Listing out various welfare measures rolled out by the Union Government on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan stressed the positive outcomes that are possible if the Centre and State work in tandem.

The Puducherry government is in lockstep with the NDA government at the Centre in implementing schemes for the marginalised sections ranging from health insurance cover to tribal welfare, she said.

The Lt. Governor noted that large turnout of members of the SC/ST and other disadvantaged communities at events to launch targeted welfare schemes was as much a testament to their increasing empowerment as the success of various targeted initiatives implemented by the government.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, S. Ramesh, MLA, Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary ,and E. Vallavan, District Collector were among those who participated at the event held at Ariyankuppam commune panchayat.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.