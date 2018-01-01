Lt. Governor reviews traffic arrangements

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday reviewed traffic and security arrangements on New Year eve.

Accompanied by Rajiv Ranjan, SSP (Traffic and Law & Order), and R. Mounissamy, Ms. Bedi visited the Beach Promenade, the Old Distillery, parking points at the helipad in Uppalam, Indira Gandhi Statue, railway station, bus stand, the Boulevard and the Chunnambar Boat House.

The Lt. Governor welcomed the maiden deployment of three drones for surveillance on the entire stretch of beach promenade and the Old Port.

She wanted the police department to draw lessons from the experience of drones for the Sanipeyarchi festival in Karaikal. Police personnel will patrol the Gandhi statue area as a safety measure and to ensure that no one climbs the statue. The pavilion erected for hosting Gandhi Shilp Bazaar is also being removed so that the people who gather at that spot have freedom to move about freely, Ms. Bedi said.

She also instructed providing clear signages at every traffic barricade to guide people.