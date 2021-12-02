Lt. Governor renews health workers’ contract

Approval for appointment of Labour officer also granted

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the re-engagement, on a contract basis, of 675 healthcare personnel to help the administration’s efforts to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor cleared the proposal on the re-engagement, which will be for a period of 90 days and entail an expenditure to the tune of ₹3.51 crore.

The Lt. Governor also approved the proposal for appointment of Labour Officer (Enforcement), Puducherry, and Labour Officer, Karaikal, as Licensing Officers under the Inter-state Migrant Workmen Act, 1979, to regulate employment and safeguard the interests of inter-state migrant workmen in the Union Territory. She also accorded sanction for release of grants-in-aid of ₹90.47 lakh to Puducherry Council for Science and Technology to strengthen its programmes and for the maintenance of Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium for 2021-22.