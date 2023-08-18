Lt Governor questions moral authority of Congress, DMK to demand Statehood for Puducherry

August 18, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has questioned the moral authority of the Congress party to demand Statehood for Puducherry, when it did nothing to alter the status of the Union Territory while it was in power.

Interacting with reporters at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute on Friday, the Lt Governor said the Congress did nothing to obtain Statehood for Puducherry, when it was in power at the Centre for many years.

“How long were you in power at the Centre and what did you do to get Statehood for Puducherry?” the Lt Governor asked. “The DMK was also in power as an ally of Congress. They did nothing, and are now asking questions to us about Statehood,” the Lt Governor said.

Further questioning the Congress party, the Lt Governor said they (the previous government headed by V. Narayanasamy) did not even bother to forward to the Centre, an English version of the resolution adopted by the Legislative Assembly seeking Statehood. “The Centre had sought a translated version of the Assembly resolution but they did not send it. Now, they are questioning us when we are taking steps [towards this],” she said.

On the delay in forwarding the Assembly resolution passed by the present government in March to Centre, the Lt Governor said her office had received a copy of the resolution on July 22, and on the next day, it was forwarded to the Union government.

When asked about the delay in getting the Centre’s nod to implement 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admission, she said the previous Lt Governor (Kiran Bedi) had rejected an earlier proposal to provide quota in medical admissions. The observations made by the previous Lt Governor had to be overruled to obtain a relaxation to implement 10 % reservation. The government is taking steps to implement the reservation policy, Ms. Soundararajan said.

Criticising the Congress and the DMK for spreading “false” information on NEET, the Lt Governor claimed the medical fraternity had welcomed the entrance examination for medical admission. “They [Congress and DMK] are trying to spread false information about NEET and spoil the future of the student community. They should desist from creating confusion in the minds of students,” she said.

Facilities at GH

The government is keen to improve the facilities at government hospitals. Steps are being taken to procure the latest diagnostic tools, including MRI, CT and PET scans for general hospitals in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Administrative measures are also being taken to address the grievances of the nursing community, including the filling up of vacant posts, she added.