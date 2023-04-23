Lt. Governor of Puducherry thanks MEA for bringing home the body of T.N. native who drowned in Seychelles

April 23, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her appreciation over the prompt response of the Ministry of External Affairs to a request to facilitate bringing home the mortal remains of a Tamil native who drowned in Seychelles.

Ms. Soundararajan said she had written to the Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to convey the plea for assistance from the relatives of the deceased, based in Thoothukudi, to bring back the mortal remains for conducting the final rites.

Following this, the MEA had immediately contacted the Indian Embassy in Seychelles and made arrangements to bring the body to India. The Lt. Governor expressed her gratitude to the humanitarian gesture of the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT