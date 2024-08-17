Lt. Governor likely to call on President, Prime Minister next week

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan is likely to make a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week.

According to sources in the administration, Mr. Kailashnathan is likely to leave for New Delhi on Sunday and return to Puducherry next weekend. It will be Mr. Kailashnathan’s first visit to the national capital after assuming charge as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry on August 7.

“It is customary on the part of a newly appointed Lt. Governor to call on the President, Prime Minister and others in the highest office after assuming charge. It will be a courtesy call, and he may utilise the opportunity to brief the Prime Minister and Home Minister about the affairs of U.T. He may even call on Union Ministers as he is going to be in New Delhi for a few days,” a source in a government said.

