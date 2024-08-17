GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt. Governor likely to call on President, Prime Minister next week

Published - August 17, 2024 09:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan is likely to make a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week.

According to sources in the administration, Mr. Kailashnathan is likely to leave for New Delhi on Sunday and return to Puducherry next weekend. It will be Mr. Kailashnathan’s first visit to the national capital after assuming charge as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry on August 7.

“It is customary on the part of a newly appointed Lt. Governor to call on the President, Prime Minister and others in the highest office after assuming charge. It will be a courtesy call, and he may utilise the opportunity to brief the Prime Minister and Home Minister about the affairs of U.T. He may even call on Union Ministers as he is going to be in New Delhi for a few days,” a source in a government said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.