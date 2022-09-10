Lt. Governor launches CII training programme for students

It will help them improve their employability; training on every Saturday for six weeks

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday exhorted students to strive for excellence.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of the ‘Garnishing Talent Programme,’ organised by the Puducherry chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Lt. Governor said students should try to update their knowledge on a regular basis. The confidence of students would increase as they attain more knowledge, she added.

“You should take advantage of the opportunities available and move on. Children should try to constantly improve by gaining more knowledge. They can remove the thorns that may come in between through hard work. Only hard work brings success,” Dr. Tamilisai said. She also urged the students to use social media appropriately.

The aim of the programme was to improve the employability of students. Students from around seven CII member institutions attended. The training would be given to students on every Saturday for six weeks, a CII press release said.

The programme will target students coming from the vernacular medium, rural background and economically and socially disadvantaged sections, the release said. Students would be given lessons on improving communication skills, self confidence, soft skills and emotional intelligence. Chairman, CII Puducherry, S. Sureender, vice-chairman, CII Puducherry, A. Joseph Rozario and former chairman of CII Puducherry Syed Sajjadh Ali also participated.