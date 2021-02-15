Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi visits Velrampet lake

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said field visits should be part of the work culture in government departments.

Ms. Bedi, who undertook a weekend visit to the Velrampet lake, said, “Field visits will fast forward the transformation in Indian administration.”

Once the initiative was adopted by the heads of Central institutions and reaffirmed in trainings it would sustain and become a part of the national work culture, she said. Ms. Bedi noted that the Velrampet was now in good shape thanks to the collective efforts of the government and the community.