Lt. Governor inspects airport, premises of defunct textile mills

Published - September 11, 2024 11:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor K. Kailasanathan inspecting now defunct Swadeshee mill complex in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailasanathan inspecting now defunct Swadeshee mill complex in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Wednesday inspected the Puducherry airport and the premises of defunct textile mills in town.

During his visit to the airport, Mr. Kailashnathan enquired about the airport’s operational capabilities and the proposal for expanding the airport.

The Lt. Governor also inspected the premises of the defunct Swadeshee-Bharathee and Anglo French Textile mills. Senior officials from the administration explained to him the significance of the mills and the availability of land owned by the textile units.

Mr. Kailashnathan told reporters that the government would explore the options available to utilise the premises for industrial purposes to create jobs.

The government would also explore the opportunities for utilising the urban forestry inside the mill complex for tourism promotion, he said.

“I visited the airport to understand the options available for its expansion,” he added.

