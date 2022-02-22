Lt. Governor inaugurates week-long science festival

Restrictions imposed to control the pandemic will be in place for a few more days: L-G

Restrictions imposed to control the pandemic will be in place for a few more days: L-G

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said though COVID-19 situation has been brought under control the restrictions imposed to manage the pandemic would be in place in the Union Territory for a few more days.

“The cases have come down drastically but people have to be cautious by following COVID-19 protocols,” Ms. Soundararajan said while interacting with reporters at the inaugural of a week-long science and technology festival held at Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium in Lawspet.

The restrictions imposed to control the pandemic would be in place for a few more days. People should get vaccinated and wear mask in public places, she added. She appealed to the students who participated in the festival to shun the use of plastic items.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam were present. Director-cum-Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment Department R. Smitha said the event was held with the support of the Union Government as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The festival was held at 75 locations in the country. Various events and activities have been planned as part of the festival. Eminent academicians would participate in the technical sessions. Films with science and technology as subject matter would be screened during the festival, she added.