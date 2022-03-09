Lt. Governor inaugurates digitisation of health records of students

The health details can be accessed by doctors, teachers and parents of students

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching the Digital School Health Platform for U.T., at an event held at Raj Nivas on Wednesday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, look on. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Union Territory has started digitisation of the health records of students starting from Classes I to XII. Under the digitisation project, the Health Department will feed the personal details of all government school students into a portal to maintain their health records.

The health care workers after visiting schools for medical screening will upload the health details of the students into the password-driven portal. The health details could be accessed by doctors, teachers and parents of students. The software has been developed with the assistance of Axis Bank, said a Health Department official.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the digitisation programme in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam at a function held at Raj Nivas. Ms. Soundararajan said the health records of students was as important as academic records. Maintaining good health was important for academic excellence, she said.

Screening of students would help determine their nutrition level and help know whether they are anaemic . Accordingly, early intervention could be done, she said. Urging the students to undergo the health check-up at schools, the Lt. Governor said that the health status of around 2. 4 lakh children would be available on the portal for authorised healthcare professionals to monitor. She urged the department to include children at Anganwadis also under the programme.

MoU signed

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Zaara Tech, Chennai, to digitise the medical records available with the hospital. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Secretary, Udayakumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services and Medical Superintendent of GH S. Sevvel.