Lt. Governor inaugurates 2-day job fair in Puducherry

Around 150 firms from across the country are participating

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaking at the job fair held at the Pondicherry Technological University on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appealed to industries to set up base in the Union Territory.

Inaugurating a two-day job fair organised by the government in association with the Pondicherry Technological University, the Lt. Governor said the government was taking all possible measures to make Puducherry an enticing business destination.

The government was willing to organise more job fairs in the coming months, she said, adding that youth should also aim to become entrepreneurs. “You should not be only looking for a government or private job. Instead, you should aim to become entrepreneurs and job providers,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Lt. Governor also expressed happiness in the participation of large number of women in the job fair. Home Minister A. Namassivayam also participated. Around 150 firms from across the country are taking part in the fair.