Lt. Governor highlights anti-COVID efforts at Delhi conference

PUDUCHERRY

11 November 2021 22:00 IST

Event chaired by President and attended by V-P, PM, Home Minister

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday highlighted the measures taken by the two administrations to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the public outreach programmes and initiatives to dispel vaccine hesitancy, during a conference of Governors and Lt. Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In a presentation at the 51st conference chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, Ms. Soundararajan highlighted the efforts made towards ensuring accessibility to online education among students belonging to underprivileged sections and initiatives to improve the quality of education in universities, a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

The Lt. Governor also showcased some of the unique practices undertaken during this period by the Raj Bhavan, Telangana and the Raj Nivas, Puducherry.

The conference was attended by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Lt. Governor was among six Governors chosen for making a presentation at the conference, the press note said.