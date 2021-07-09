Lt. Governor greets new Ministers

‘Cabinet is representative of social groups’

Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended congratulations to the new Ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet.

“I am confident that the present Cabinet will contribute to sustain the growth trajectory and raise India’s global stature, ensuring that every development plan reaches the common citizen, living even in the remotest part of the country, ushering in prosperity into the lives of over a billion Indians,” she said.

The Lt. Governor said it was even more heartening to note that the Cabinet was representative of all social groups and a sizeable number of women had been inducted.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan also congratulated L. Murugan, who has been inducted into the Union Council of Ministers, representing Tamil Nadu.