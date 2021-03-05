Lt Governor gives approval to disburse pending salary for employees

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved disbursal of pending salary for the staff and pensioners of government aided private school teachers in UT.
A release from Raj Nivas on Friday said “the prevalent system of payment of salaries and pensions had been in vogue for long and was a settled practice so granted approval to continue the existing system of payment of salary and pension to the employees of government aided schools.”
The decision of the Lt Governor would help hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff to get their salary and pension pending for the last 14 months.
However, Ms Soundararajan said a committee was earlier set up to examine and amend the Puducherry School Education Act and the rules thereof.
The Lt Governor said she had approved the proposal of the committee to make legal changes required to bring in efficiency and accountability in the functioning of government aided schools.
It might be recalled that the previous government and former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi were locked in a war of words after Ms Bedi refused permission to disburse salary for aided school employees citing violation in procedures.
