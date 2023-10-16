ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Governor dismisses charges of caste, gender discrimination levelled by Priyanga

October 16, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

It is a missed opportunity for Priyanga, says Tamilisai Soundararajan; L-G says the former Minister had been allocated important porfolios and was given due respect by Chief Minister and Ministers 

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the media at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has dismissed the charges levelled by former Minister S. Chandira Priyanga in her resignation letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy last week.

Interacting with media persons at Raj Nivas on Monday, Dr. Tamilisai said she had never come across any instance where Ms. Priyanga was not given respect.

Ms. Priyanga, who represents Nedungadu in the Legislative Assembly, while submitting her resignation from the Cabinet had levelled charges of caste and gender discrimination. “She should not have raised issues of caste and gender. It was wrong on her part to raise such allegations. She was given due respect by the Chief Minister and Ministers. They were functioning as a family. Ms. Priyanga missed the opportunity given to her as a Minister,” the Lt. Governor said.

Drawing the attention of Ms. Priyanga’s recent statement listing her achievements as a Minister, the Lt. Governor said: “She should clarify whether the achievements were possible without the cooperation of the Chief Minister and Ministers. For two-and-a-half years, she never raised any complaints.”

The Lt. Governor said the Chief Minister had given her very important portfolios. “Those criticising the Chief Minister should recall their own past record in government. They never gave importance to a Dalit woman in the Cabinet,” she said.

AIADMK seeks probe

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct a probe into the allegations of caste and gender discrimination raised by Ms. Priyanga in her resignation letter.

In a letter to Mr. Shah on Monday, AIADMK deputy secretary Vaiyapuri Manikandan said a probe was necessary to bring out the truth.

It would help in resolving the underlying problems that have led to her resignation. he said. A probe would help in restoring faith in governance and institutions. Mr. Manikandan had sent copies of the letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Commission for Women.

