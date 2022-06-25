Lt. Governor criticised for convening meet to discuss development plans

The rights of the elected government have been usurped, says DMK

The DMK and the CPI have criticised the Lt. Governor for convening a meeting at the Raj Nivas to discuss the Union Territory’s development schemes.

Leader of the Opposition R. Siva said in a statement on Saturday that the rights of the elected government had been usurped by the Lt. Governor. There were reports that the meeting had decided to empower the Lt. Governor to decide on land acquisition. Such a decision would go against the rules, he said.

The Chief Minister should not have gone to the Raj Nivas to attend such a meeting. Moreover, such a decision should not have been taken in the presence of the Chief Minister, Mr. Siva said.

CPI secretary A. M. Saleem said the Lt Governor could not decide on land rights because the power was delegated to the Assembly under the Government of Union Territories Act.

The convening of the meeting at the Raj Nivas, he said, was proof of the Lt. Governor’s interference in the administration. It was another attempt to snatch the powers from the elected government, he said. The ruling All-India N.R. Congress should not give in to the demand of the Centre. The people of the Union Territory should also be cautious of the Centre’s attempts to take away the rights of an elected government, he said.