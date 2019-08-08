Lt. Governor, Chief Minister condole death of Sushma Swaraj

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy have condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

“I will miss her presence and the shared memories as a friend debating together during our university days in Chandigarh,” Ms. Bedi tweeted.

Condoling her death, the Lt. Governor said Ms. Swaraj personally responded to all appeals from Raj Nivas and acknowledged the correspondences related to assistance sought for stranded or harassed workers abroad.

“She was most responsive to any such humanitarian need,” Ms. Bedi said.

Mr. Narayanasamy tweeted: “It is shocking that a seasoned politician is no more. Her demise is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to her family members,” he said.