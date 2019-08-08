Lt. Governor, Chief Minister condole death of Sushma Swaraj

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy have condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
“I will miss her presence and the shared memories as a friend debating together during our university days in Chandigarh,” Ms. Bedi tweeted.
Condoling her death, the Lt. Governor said Ms. Swaraj personally responded to all appeals from Raj Nivas and acknowledged the correspondences related to assistance sought for stranded or harassed workers abroad.
“She was most responsive to any such humanitarian need,” Ms. Bedi said.
Mr. Narayanasamy tweeted: “It is shocking that a seasoned politician is no more. Her demise is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to her family members,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor