Lt. Governor, Chief Minister condole death of PM’s mother

December 30, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying tributes to Heeraben Modi on Friday.

Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on Friday.

“Heeraben was the lamp which led the Prime Minister. It was her upbringing that helped Mr. Modi become a world class leader,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Chief Minister said it was because of the love and affection of Heeraben that Mr. Modi became the “world’s best and strongest leader”. “Her demise is an irrecoverable loss to the Prime Minister. I am deeply shocked by her demise,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

Others who expressed their grief included Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan.

Mr. Rangasamy also attended a memorial meeting at the BJP office and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Heeraben. AIADMK secretary, east, A. Anbalagan, NDA Ministers and legislators attended the event.

