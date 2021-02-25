Lt. Governor checks arrangements

High-level checks: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspecting the arrangements at Jipmer on Wednesda

PUDUCHERRY

25 February 2021 05:30 IST

She visited Jipmer, oversaw preparations for the PM’s visit

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Jipmer on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to launch a slew of Centrally-sponsored schemes, to the tune of about ₹3,000 crore, on the occasion.

The Lt. Governor was accompanied by Special Secretary S.D. Sundaresan and Collector Purva Garg. Jipmer director Rakesh Aggarwal and senior police officials were present during the inspection.

Advertising

Advertising

The Lt. Governor also accorded approval for civil works worth ₹80 crore to be carried out by the PWD, on loan from NABARD.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the projects include improvements to the Thirunallar Road from Karaikal, RC-18 Road from the Guduvaiyar Bridge to the Kumaramangalam Bridge, Korkadu Road branching from RC-18 to connect at RC-19 and Korkadu Erikari Road branching from RC-20 to connect at Korkadu Road in Nettapakkam Commune, RC-4 Vazhudavour Road from AFT compound wall to Koonimudaku junction via Patthukannu, including improvement of the Ramanathapuram Hospital Road in Villianur Commune, and improvement to four roads in Madagadipet.

Approval was also accorded for widening and improvement works of the RC-17 Kombakkam Road from the Murungapakkam junction to the Kannagi School Junction, Sorakudy Road from Thirunallar to Nallathur village on the State border in Thirunallar and Nedungadu Commune, Karaikal, Neravy — I & II road, Vizhidyur Road and Thittacherry Road from NH 45-A, including Ayiram Kaliyamman Arch Road upto the State boarder in Neravy and T.R. Pattinam.

The PWD will also undertake improvement works on the road from Kirumampakkam Entrance Arch to the Vambupet Road, among others— Paper Mill Road upto Murugar Koil, Pillaiyarkuppam and Manapet Road upto the old radio station, Pillaiyarkuppam in Bahour Commune, Perambai road from Moolakulam to Moolakadai and RC-21 Frontier road from NH 45-A at Madagadipet Juntion to Pandasozhanallur junction (via) Nettapakkam.

Reconstruction of the existing damaged single-lane bridge into a double-lane one, including improvement works at the Nathamedu junction, Kambalikarankuppam and Pudukuppam roads at RC-20 and Karikalampakkam-Embalam road in Nettapakkam Commune will also be carried out.