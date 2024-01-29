Lt. Governor brushes aside corruption in purchase of laptops as meaningless allegations

January 29, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday denied allegations of corruption in the implementation of the free laptop scheme in Puducherry which was levelled by the opposition party Congress.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’ event at Kamban Kalai Arangam, she said there was no truth in the allegations and the Congress was making baseless charges.

“The free laptop scheme was evolved and implemented to help poor students. If there is any criticism against me and the territorial government that there was corrupt practice in the implementation of the scheme, I would get angry as it is meaningless,” she said.

Ms. Soundararajan said she had not come here to earn money. “I have already earned much in my career as a doctor. Hence one should ascertain the facts before making baseless allegations. They should furnish proof and evidence to establish any allegation,” she said.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had alleged at a press meet recently that corrupt practices were adopted in procuring the laptops as huge amount was obtained as commission.