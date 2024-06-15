Lt Governor assures to attend deficiencies in sewage networks in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday assured to take corrective measures if there are deficiencies in the functioning of sewer networks in Puducherry.

“We will take all measures to ensure there was no recurrence of incidents like the one that occurred at Pudhu Nagar, where three persons died due to inhalation of toxic gas emanating from bathrooms. Adequate safety measures will be taken for proper discharge of sewage. We have decided to bring experts from other cities to get their advice in better management of sewage,” he told the reporters after inspecting government buildings, including renovated heritage structures in the town.

Necessary directions were given to clear blocks in sewer networks and improve the functioning of Sewage Treatment Plant, he said. He also promised to take stern action if complaints of irregularities in laying of sewer lines were brought to his knowledge

Lieutenant Governor had visited Pudhu Nagar on Friday and held a high level meeting to discuss ways to improve sewage management in the town and suburban areas. On Saturday, he inspected the renovated Mairie Building, Calve College, Old Distillery Complex, Kamaraj Manimandapam and the newly constructed tenements.

During his visit to the Old Distillery Complex, the Lt. Governor held discussion with Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan and senior officials about the plan to take up restoration work at Raj Nivas. The proposal was to shift the office of Lt. Governor to the Distillery Complex till the restoration of Raj Nivas, said an official.