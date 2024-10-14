GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt. Governor asks officials to probe all temple land scams and secure properties

Published - October 14, 2024 10:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan has directed authorities to probe fraud relating to temple lands, secure usurped properties and put in place mechanisms to prevent such scams in future.

The Lt. Governor’s instructions come in the wake of the arrest of a Deputy Collector and a couple of other revenue staff in Karaikal during a police probe into a scam using forged documents to sell off lands belonging to the Sri Parvatheeswarar Swamy Temple in Kovilpathu, Karaikal.

A press note from the Raj Nivas said the Lt. Governor has called for a thorough investigation in temple land grabs to identify persons involved in such scams. Steps should be taken to immediately recover such temple lands and hand them back to the temple administration.

A proper survey of temple properties needs to be undertaken and measures for their proper maintenance initiated, the Lt. Governor said.

The Revenue, Land Survey, Registration and Religious Endowment Departments should work with extra vigilance to prevent such matters from recurring, he said.

The press note said the Lt. Governor was closely monitoring the investigation into the Karaikal case, which follows the another land scam carried out with collusion of senior officials relating to property of the Kamatchiamman temple in Puducherry that caused a public furore and rocked the administration.

The Lt. Governor, who made it explicit that scams involving temple lands would not be brooked, has instructed the District Collector, who was part of the has already been advised that no mistakes should be made in the investigation.

Mr. Kailashnathan has also sought creating awareness among people so that they can detect and expose such land scams.

Published - October 14, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.