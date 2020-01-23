Lt Governor asked to stop AFT closure procedures: Puducherry CM

Making it clear that the Cabinet will not go back on its decision to introduce Voluntary Retirement Scheme in Anglo French Textiles instead of winding up the mill, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday said he has sent a file to the Lt Governor recommending suspension of her decision to close down the mill till a final order comes from the Centre.

Speaking at the 123rd birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Pradesh Congress Committee office, the Chief Minister said a day after the Managing Director of AFT issued a notice to the Labour secretary and Trade Union representatives seeking permission to close down the textile mill on Tuesday, the Lt Governor was asked to stop all procedures related to winding up operations of the mill.

Recalling the day and night agitation by the Cabinet in front of Raj Nivas last year, the Chief Minister said the protest was called off after Ms Bedi agreed to appoint a committee to look into the government’s decision to introduce VRS to the mill workers.

The VRS for AFT, he said was one of the 37 demands raised by the Cabinet during the agitation. After the agitation was called off, the government forwarded the file related to setting up of a committee to the Lt Governor for her approval. But she then insisted on closing down the mill. Since there was a difference of opinion, the subject was referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs for its consideration, said the Chief Minister.

When the matter was still pending with MHA, the Lt Governor directed the officials to issue closure order against the wish of the elected government, he said. “The closure decision will impact the government only as the elected representatives are only answerable to people. They [employees] will start agitating against our government. Even BJP members are against closing down of the mill . Ms Bedi is trying to create anarchy,” the Chief Minister charged.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt urged Congress workers to be ready for another struggle to free the country from the “decisive,” policies of the Union government. PCC president A. Namassivayam and Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy were among those who attended the function.