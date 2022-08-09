Lt. Governor appeals to public to take booster dose

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam felicitating Independent legislator Sivasankaran on becoming senior vice president of Confederation of All India Traders Association in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday appealed to the public to get the booster dose against COVID-19.

Participating in a meeting to felicitate Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran for getting elected as senior vice president of the Confederation of All India Traders’ Association, the Lt Governor said it was very important for every citizen to get the booster dose to stay safe. People should continue to maintain vigil against the virus, she added.

Hailing the contribution of traders during the time of COVID-19, the Lt. Governor said the business community sustained heavy loss but they cooperated with the government in containing the virus. “Businessmen always show a positive mind and it was very well reflected during the time of the pandemic,” she said.

Dr. Soundararajan said the Independent legislator had made the Union Territory proud by getting a top position in a national-level organisation from a small territory like Puducherry. Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravana Kumar and legislators belonging to AINRC and BJP participated in the programme The event was organised by the Chamber of Commerce.