Lt. General Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy pay tributes to Gandhi

Political leaders garland statue

Led by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Union Territory on Saturday observed the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Lt. Governor, accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, AINRC legislators and senior officials, garlanded Gandhi’s statue on Beach Road.

Patriotic songs and bhajans were sung by teachers and students of Bharthiar Palkalaikodam.

A Congress delegation led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam also garlanded the statue.

BJP leaders, including party local unit president V. Saminathan and party legislators, also paid tributes to Gandhi.

Ms. Soundararajan and Mr. Rangasamy also garlanded the statue of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar on the Kamarajar Salai-Anna Salai junction on the occasion of his death anniversary.