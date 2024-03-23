LS poll: BJP, Congress, AIADMK plan strategies

March 23, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have commenced a quiet campaign with their candidates calling on alliance party leaders and holding closed door meetings with cadres to plan election strategy for the April 19 Parliamentary polls in Puducherry.

Immediately after BJP national leadership announced the name of Home Minister A. Namassivayam as party candidate in Puducherry, Mr Namassivayam on Friday night met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and sought his blessings.

Minutes after the announcement came, the BJP candidate went to the temple constructed by Mr Rangasamy for his spiritual guru Appa Paithiyam Swami in Gorimedu. Mr Rangasamy after performing puja on idol of App Paithiyam blessed him by applying ‘vibhuti’ on Mr Namassivayam’s forehead.

On Saturday morning, the Home Minister reached BJP office and was closeted with party president S. Selvaganabathy and other key functionaries till noon. He then started calling on legislators belonging to BJP and All India N. R Congress, the saffron party’s ally in the Union Territory.

He is expected to continue meeting important political functionaries and influential persons till the filing of the nomination papers. “The Chief Minister will consult his spiritual guru and decide on the date and time of filing nomination papers,” a BJP leader told The Hindu.

Congress candidate and sitting Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, along with former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, went to party offices of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India and other constituents of INDIA bloc.

On Saturday, a closed door meeting of Congress’s coordination committee for Lok Sabha polls headed by Mr Narayanasamy was held at a private hotel. The party has also formed a campaign committee headed by former Minister M. Kandasamy. “In fact, Mr Vaithilingam has started meeting leaders of various feeder organisations a few weeks ago itself as his candidature was certain from the beginning,” said a Congress functionary. Party sources said Mr Vaithilingam would file nomination papers on March 27.

The AIADMK which was the first to announce the candidate in Puducherry held a strategy meeting three days ago. After fielding party youth wing secretary, G. Thamizhvendhan, party secretary A. Anbalagan held a meeting with key functionaries.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mr Anbalagan said the BJP and Congress have failed to obtain Statehood for UT though both the parties ruled the Centre for many years. The AIADMK would fight for UT’s Statehood, he added. He also demanded resignation of Mr Namassivayam from the Ministry as he could utilise the post of Home Minister to influence voters.

