Lotus will bloom in U.T., says Nadda

BJP president takes part in a roadshow

BJP president J. P. Nadda on Sunday said the Lotus (party symbol) will bloom in the Union Territory after April 6 poll. “Thamarai Malarum,’’ he said while taking out a roadshow at Thirunallar constituency in Karaikal region. He was seeking votes for party candidate Rajasekharan. Mr. Nadda said the people of the Union Territory are looking for a change as the previous Congress government was “inefficient and corrupt.”

“The government only indulged in corruption. All sections of the society were ignored by the previous Congress government,” the BJP president said. Mr. Nadda said when he was the Union Health Minister, the Centre had sanctioned a branch of JIPMER at Karaikal.

The progress of construction of the hospital was delayed as the Congress government in the Union Territory did not cooperate with the Centre, he said.

Catering to the presence of a large number of fishermen community in Karaikal, the BJP president said after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, incidents of firing by Sri Lankan Navy against fishermen from this region had come down.

The arrested fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities were released immediately unlike during the Congress regime, he added.