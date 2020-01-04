Losing candidate declared winner

Who won the election for the post Panchayat president of Kumalangulam panchayat in Cuddalore district?

This question emerged with a goof up because of the small difference in the names of the two contesting candidates — Jayalakshmi and Vijayalakshmi.

Independent candidates Jayalakshmi Rajabaskaran and contested the elections. The number of votes polled was 2,860. Ms. Jayalakshmi bagged 1,710 votes while her opponent got the remaining.

However, Returning Officer Subramanian allegedly declared Ms. Vijayalakshmi the winner. But Ms. Jayalakshmi contended that it was she who had won and the officer declared the wrong result. When contacted, the Assistant Returning Officer Kavithai said she had actually declared Ms. Jayalakshmi as winner but there was a mix up with the names. The matter was ultimately taken to the Collector V. Anbuselvan.

The Collector told them that the RO’s announcement was final and he could not interfere. “I will move the Madras High Court seeking justice,” Ms. Jayalakshmi said.