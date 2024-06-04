GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha results | Early trends show Congress retaining Puducherry Lok Sabha seat

V. Vaithilingam of the Congress, the sitting MP, established an early lead over his rival, the ruling BJP’s A. Namassivayam

Published - June 04, 2024 01:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
Congress Lok Sabha candidate V. Vaithilingam, greeting people at a counting centre, the Women’s Engineering College in Lawspet in Puducherry on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Congress Lok Sabha candidate V. Vaithilingam, greeting people at a counting centre, the Women’s Engineering College in Lawspet in Puducherry on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Early counting trends for the lone Lok Sabha constituency of Puducherry showed Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam set to retain the seat that he won in the 2019 elections, with a record margin of 1.97 lakh votes.

In votes polled in 12 Assembly segments that have been counted, Mr. Vaithilingam, as of noon, was leading by around 31,500 votes over his immediate rival, the ruling BJP’s A. Namassivayam. Votes polled in 18 more Assembly segments are to be counted.

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s R. Menaga and AIADMK candidate G. Thamizhvendhan were a distant third and fourth respectively.

As of 1 pm, around 3.13 lakh votes were counted with about 5 lakh votes remaining to be counted.

