Lok Sabha polls | V. Vaithilingam is Congress candidate in Puducherry

March 22, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief V. Vaithilingam, sitting MP, is the Congress’s candidate in Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress was allotted the Puducherry seat in its alliance with the DMK in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, under the INDIA bloc.

Though the two-time former Chief Minister was widely tipped to be allotted the party ticket, confirmation came when the third list of candidates was released by the Congress Central Election Committee on Thursday (March 21, 2024) night.

A staunch Congress loyalist over a political career spanning five decades, Mr. Vaithilingam belongs to a family from the Reddiar community with a lineage of freedom fighters -- his father V. Venkatasubba Reddiar, former Chief Minister of Puducherry is regarded as the Father of the Liberation movement that culminated in the end of French rule in erstwhile Pondicherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a politician who started out as office-bearer of the Youth Congress at the block level in 1971, his steady rise through the ranks features an extraordinary record of seven wins out of the eight Assembly elections contested -- five times from Nettapakkam, and after it was designated a reserved constituency, twice from Kamaraj Nagar.

Mr. Vaithilingam was Chief Minister twice (1991-96 and 2008-2011). In 2023, he was appointed president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Vaithilingam, who was Speaker during the term of the Congress government led by V. Narayanasamy, quit his post to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The record margin of his win (over 1.97 lakh votes) over his AINRC rival, stood out in the otherwise dour political landscape for the Congress across the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.