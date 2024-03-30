ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Stalin, Udhayanidhi to campaign for Congress candidate in Puducherry

March 30, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

While T.N. CM Stalin will campaign on April 7, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will hold a roadshow in the Union Territory on March 31, DMK leader R. Siva said

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva addressing a press conference at party office in Puducherry on Saturday, March 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The DMK is all set to intensify the campaign for its INDIA alliance partner, Congress, for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry from Sunday, March 31, 2024.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin will campaign for Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam in Puducherry on April 7, the DMK’s youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin will hold a roadshow in support of the Congress candidate on March 31.

Addressing a press conference, Puducherry Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said Mr. Stalin will address a public meeting at the Uppalam ground on the evening of April 7. Mr Udhayanidhi will start his campaign for the Congress candidate from Villianur, and after reaching Marappalam will end the roadshow at Anna Thidal, Mr Siva said.

Steps being taken to reopen ration shops in U.T: Chief Minister

The DMK in the Union Territory was gearing up for the visit, Mr. Siva said, adding that the victory of Mr. Vaithilingam was a foregone conclusion as voters are angry with the performance of the National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Puducherry. Mr Siva said the Puducherry government had failed to reopen ration shops and textile mills, and had also failed to improve infrastructure.

The Prime Minister, Mr. Siva pointed out, had promised to make Puducherry the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism hub) during his Assembly election campaign in the Union Territory. “Contrary to the promise given by the Prime Minister, Puducherry has become worst,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister, he said, had promised to get Statehood but has now stopped talking about the subject. Similarly, he promised to open ration shops but even after three years of forming the government, this assurance has not been fulfilled,” the Opposition leader said.

Former Minister S. P Sivakumar and DMK legislators were present at the press conference.

