Lok Sabha polls | Security arrangements at check-posts in Puducherry reviewed

April 09, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Election Officer (DEO) A. Kulothungan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya on Monday (April 8, 2024) night conducted a joint inspection of check-posts to assess security preparedness. They reviewed security arrangements in place to prevent the transportation of cash and other materials ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry.

Mr. Chaitanya also held a meeting with Superintendents of Police in the north, south, east and west divisions and Inspectors of the Puducherry region. The SSP has instructed the entire police machinery to work in an unbiased manner to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll, a press release said.

Police officers have been instructed to follow the guidelines contained in the handbook on guidelines for police officials, strictly. The handbooks, in English and Tamil, have been circulated to all officers, the release said.

Officers have been directed to visit all polling stations in order to ensure that minimum facilities are available. They have been asked to intensify patrolling at sensitive booths and hold route marches.

The police have been asked to take preventive action against miscreants troublemakers and to execute pending non-bailable warrants, the release said.